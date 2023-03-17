Bono East NHIS ranked first in revenue mobilization nationwide

Health News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Bono East Regional National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has been ranked first in revenue mobilization with an 80 percent score within the 2022 review year.



The Scheme set a target of Gh¢7,498,833.46 revenue and Gh¢5,984,733.84 was achieved, representing 80 percent of the targeted figure while a target of 853,926 was set for membership enrolment and 877,097 was enrolled, signifying 102.7 percent to place second nationwide.



Regarding mobile registration and renewal of members 384,268 was targeted and 379,957 was achieved, representing 98.9 percent, George Oppong-Danquah, the Regional Director of the NHIA said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the region.



He stated the region made that achievement through relented efforts of dedicated staff working with the Scheme in the districts and regional office.



Oppong-Danquah hinted other schemes including the Techiman Municipal Mutual Health Insurance Scheme had also made some achievements as Gh¢1,978,860.00 was set revenue mobilization target and Gh¢1,992,443.10 was realised, indicating 101 percent.



He said proactive measures such as strengthening monitoring and supervision of service providers had been introduced to end the co-payment menace affecting the progress of the Scheme to enable clients to enjoy the worth of their insurance cards.



Oppong-Danquah announced challenges that tempted service providers (health facilities) to take co-payment (illegal charges from clients) had been addressed.



He, therefore, encouraged members of the Scheme in the region to use their NHIS cards to access health care service delivery in any NHIS-accredited health facility.



Oppong-Danquah commended the government and its partners for retooling the scheme through the provision of logistics and administrative equipment that has aided the Scheme to run smoothly.