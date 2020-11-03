Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Bono East: Disregard lies about me - NPP PC tells electorates

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Techiman South NPP Parliamentary candidate

Techiman South NPP Parliamentary candidate Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah has urged electorates to disregard falsehood being peddled by his main opponent of the NDC.



Addressing a Dagaaba community in a rally at Tanoso, the deputy minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development accused the NDC of deceiving the public on his numerous developmental projects.



According to him, the NDC has misled the constituents into believing that projects being accomplished by the deputy minister are funded by NGOs.



He has also alleged that the NDC parliamentary candidate Christopher Beyere and his team have incited northern settlers in Techiman and its surrounding villages against him.



"They have employed boys to secretly record insults and abusiveness in Twi dialect against northerners and playing it around villages with sound systems in pickups, "if northerners hear this would they not feel upset?", he quizzed.



Enumerating some of his projects that have seen the Techiman south NDCs and their candidate attempting to sway the glory away from him, he mentioned a bridge at Techiman Mamprusi line, mechanised boreholes for the people of Tanoso Sonsi and Danso areas, Bomini, Forikrom, evacuation of heaped refuse dumps in Techiman amongst several others where they try to attribute those gesture to NGOs, Philanthropies and in some cases the previous NDC government, just to throw dust in the eyes of people.



He, therefore, urged electorates to ignore those orchestrated and despairing attempts by NDC and have confidence in him and the NPP by voting massively for him to continue to provide massive developmental projects for transformation and livelihood enhancement in Techiman south.

