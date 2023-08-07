Bolt driver stabbed over traffic dispute

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 7 August 2023

A man in a military uniform has allegedly stabbed a driver associated with ride-hailing cab; Bolt over a traffic dispute.



The driver, who suffered from losing significant amount of blood was later resuscitated by medics at the Deseret Hospital at Santa Maria in Accra.



According to Citinewsroom.com reports, the driver warned the alleged soldier for reckless driving prior to the clash.



In reaction to the caution issued by the driver, the yet-to-be-identified soldier assaulted the driver and stabbed his head.



A passenger in the victim’s car named Michelle Frimpong, recounted what transpired with respect to the alleged traffic dispute that led to the stabbing of the driver.



“There was this 4×4 that was behind us, and he did a wrongful overtaking and got in the middle of the road. So then it was too obvious, either we skid off the road or we allow him to use his car to scratch our car. Then the bolt driver stretched out his hand and touched the back of his car. And we said that if you wanted a way, show a trafficator and don’t do a wrongful overtaking.



“So just a few minutes, we saw that they had come to park in front of our car. Then this man came down, opened the door of our car, and pulled the bolt driver out of the car. Then the soldier guy came out of the car pulled him back and closed the car.



"So it was the people around who said that he was stabbed so when I got out of the passenger’s side I realized blood oozing out of his head. So we had to rush him to the hospital.” Citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



The police service is yet to initiate a probe into the matter to establish the facts and deal with the culprit.



