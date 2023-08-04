Bolt driver smashes birthday cake over altercation with passengers

General News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A ride hailing service driver has been accused of unruly and unprofessional behaviour towards a group of female passengers.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the driver of a Kia Morning can is said to have thrown out a cake belonging to the passengers following a confrontation over fares.



Narrating the incident in the viral video, one of the passengers alleged that they had gone out for a birthday celebration and ordered the service of the driver.



A distance away from their destination, the driver refused to continue the journey citing the bad state of the road.



She said her group in turn refused to pay the driver insisting that he finishes the trip. However, the driver incensed by their demand rather smashed their birthday cake on the road.



“Sorry to say but I didn’t know that Bolt drivers in Kumasi are that uncivilised. We took a friend out for her birthday and our return he refused to finish the journey after we got here and insisted that our road is bad. He won’t continue so we should get down. We refused to get down because he had even added extra charge to the amount we ordered the ride. Now he is rather saying he won’t go again and because we refused to pay, he has thrown our cake on the ground,” the lady narrated.



Portions of the video shows the angry driver engaged in a heated confrontation with the passengers, while one of them lamented that the driver had bargained for GHC70 as the fare while the app had charged GHC42.







GA/SARA





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV







