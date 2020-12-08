Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Bolgatanga Central CPP candidate who lost miserably quits politics

Latifa Abdul-Rahman contested on the ticket of the CPP

2020 parliamentary candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Ms Latifa Abdul-Rahman has announced the end of her political career following her abysmal performance in the parliamentary election.



Ms Abdul-Rahman, who contested in the 2016 and came fourth out of six candidates, noted that she had been waiting for the 2020 parliamentary election to be over so she could quit active partisan politics and focus on other endeavours.



Ms Abdul-Rahman, a professional teacher who has interests in Agriculture and traditional herbal medicine, announced her decision to abandon party politics on social media:



“I was waiting patiently for this election to finish peacefully for me to quit my political career. Hence I quit politics,” she wrote on social media.



Meanwhile, the seat has been retained by Isaac Adongo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who first won it in 2016. Mr Rex Asanga of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came second.



Isaac Adongo beat his major contender Rex Simeon Azar by 64.5% against 34.9%.





