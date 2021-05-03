Bolgatanga: AK47 rifle snatched from policeman abandoned in a garden

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: My News GH

An AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition that was snatched from a policeman by some criminals in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital has been abandoned.



The weapon with the number GHGPUERRHQOPS190017 was snatched from a duty officer at the Fire service snap check duty point by the suspected criminals at night



On Sunday, May 2, 2021, the District Day patrol team received a distress call to the effect that the AK47 rifle was lying in a garden at Daporetindogo a suburb of Bolgatanga.



The team proceeded to the scene and retrieved service rifle Number GHGPUERRHQOPS190017 and 10 rounds of ammunition.



Background



According to information gathered by MyNewsGh.com, a lot of unregistered motorbikes avoid passing through the checkpoint because they are either being smuggled into the region or stolen.



Policemen, therefore, divided themselves into two to cover the Bongo road junction which is notorious for such acts.



That whilst there, nine (9) people on separate unregistered motorbikes pulled up and the officer stopped them for checking and suddenly one of them snatched his service with 10 rounds of ammunition.



He immediately informed his other colleague officer who was armed and both of them took a private motorbike and gave them a hot chase to no avail.



The duty officer quickly informed the information room and all motorbike patrol teams were mobilised and activated and a search was conducted but yielded no results.