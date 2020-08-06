Regional News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Bolewura confers 'Chief of Truth' title on John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is now 'Kasinten Wura'

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge (I) has conferred a new title “Kasinten Wura” (Chief of Truth) on former President John Dramani Mahama because of his “boldness, affableness, dedication, determination and call too duty”.



The title was conferred on former President John Dramani Mahama when he visited the Palace of the Bolewura after undergoing the Electoral Commission Voter registration exercise at his hometown of Bole on 5th August, 2020.



The Chiefs from the Bole Traditional area first welcomed former President John Dramani Mahama to the Bolewura’s Palace in Bole with joy and happiness stating in a statement read on behalf of the Bolewura by the Tunawura Dramani Mumuni said; “the significance of this visit cannot be overemphasized as it marks the first visit of HE John Dramani Mahama since my elevation to the throne”.



The Tunawura also said it was a great honour to have former President John Dramani Mahama at the Bolewura’s Palace and that the former President Mahama’s visit to the Palace is of goodwill and means to strengthen the blood relationship between the entire Gonja State and former President Mahama.



“I am very grateful to report that there has been lasting peace in Bole as I was confirmed by the overlord of Gonja Traditional Area Yagbonwura Tutuba Boresa (I) in accordance with Gonja traditions and practice on 20th July, 2020, at the Jakpa palace and I hope that this peace will be maintained and cherished at all times”; the Bolewura said.



Former President Mahama thanked the Chiefs and people of Bole for conferring the title “Kasinten Wura” (Chief of Truth).



He said lies always prevail over truth on the short term but cannot last and that Ghanaians will choose between truth and lies in this years election.



Mr Mahama said everything has failed under President Nana Akufo Addo including the fight against the Coronavirus. He said he will make sure every Ghanaian is recognised as a Ghanaian since it is only under the NPP that some are more Ghanaians than others.



He said many jobs are lost under the NPP government and that those who lost their jobs would be restored.

