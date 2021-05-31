Bole district launches 2021 population census

Regional News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Bole District Assembly has launched the 2021 population and housing census on Saturday, 29th May, 2021.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, the District Chief Executive of the Bole District Madam Veronica Alele Heming said that on the night of 27th May, 2021 Night, there will be a bonfire which would be done by the Ghana statistical service in collaboration with the Fire, Ambulance and the police service to create the awareness of the people in the district to make themselves available for the counting when is due.



She also added that, the census night will be starting on the 27th June 2021 and they are going to make noise and make sirens move around Bole town.



“We need to make everybody know about the census night”; the DCE said



Madam Veronica Alele Heming also pleaded with all in Bole District to co-operate with the census officers and also urged all to stay at home on that night to be counted.



She again said whether one is from Kumasi or Accra and is settled in Bole currently, the person does not need to go anywhere because whatever the government is sharing is based on numbers.



The Bole DCE said no one should travel that day because that is the only data they use in sharing the national cake.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming made reference to the period the Bole District fought for a municipality and did not get it because they said Bole had a smaller population.



She also encouraged all not to get angry with the Census officers because they will be asking so many questions for residents information to be entered into their system.



The District census officer for Bole District, Mr. Dramani Mahama said the census was supposed to take place in 2022 but for COVID-19 and so the census is taking place in 2021.



He said the importance of census are broad even though the basic understanding is meant to know the number of people in the country, for equitable distribution of resources to all the people in the country by the government.



He added they have a timeline for this year’s census. He said they will start their training on the 31st May to 9th June, 2021.



Dramani Mahama again said from 13th June to 20th June, they will be doing a listing exercise where they would write unique 4 numbers on all structure, that would enable them to capture everybody that os within the district.



The Bole District census officer further said after the 20th, anybody who do not see the 4 unique numbers on their structures should quickly report to their office at the Bole District Assembly and they will quickly deploy some of their officers to attend to the person.



Mr Mahama said otherwise the people in structures which do not have those 4 unique numbers would not be counted.



He said census night would be observed on 27th May, 2021 and is very important because that night would be the night they would be asking questions.



Mr Dramani Mahama also said on that night, they have so many activities to draw peoples attention to so that when people are asked, they would have idea about that night.



