Bole District NYA organises peace program for political Parties

Some participants at the programme

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has organised a peace program for political parties in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of Savannah Region on 10th November, 2020.



Speaking to Nkilgi Fm after the programme, the Bole District Director of the NYA Mr Samuel Narh said the programme has been organised for the youth to know their role the need to play to ensure there is peace before, during and after the general elections.



He said this moment is a decision making time which sometimes is difficult for some of the youth to accept defeat. He said in this era as youth, we might have our favourite candidate. but either your favourite candidate win or lose, they (NYA) stands for peace and no violence.



Mr Narh said they invited or stakeholders to partake to preach peace to the young ones to also advocate for peace and also be the ambassadors of peace.



The Bole District Director of the NYA further said but the unfortunate thing is that both aspirants for political parties couldn’t show up and has delegated their representatives to represent them.



Mr Narh explained that the youth are not encouraged about the aspirants not representing themselves and delegating their members to represent them. He said they we the people who were supposed to respond to questions they were to ask.



Present at the forum were the Police Commander in Bole District, the local council of churches, NCCE, political parties and so on.

