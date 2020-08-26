Regional News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Bole DCE hands over 1D1F site for groundnuts processing factory

The groundnuts processing factor is under GOG 1D1F

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming on Tuesday 25th August, 2020 handed Over a land site at Bole to a contractor to start the construction of a groundnuts Processing Factory under the Government’s 1 District 1 Factory flagship program. The land site is located at the outskirts of Bole opposite a new warehouse constructed by the government.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM, Madam Alele Heming said she was delighted to hand over the site for the Groundnuts Processing Factory and that it will provide jobs for the Youth of the district.



The DCE said the factory when completed will produce Groundnuts products including groundnuts Oil, Cake, paste and Feed for animals through the leftover leaves and shells of the Groundnuts.



She added that, her colleague Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Savannah, North East, Upper West, Upper East and Bono Regions have been contacted to channel Groundnuts from their jurisdictions to Bole for the Factory to use in producing its products.



The Bole DCE entreated the people of Bole to embrace the factory and work for hand in hand for the smooth take-off the project.



A representative of the contractors H&J Batiticha company limited Mr Sani A Rahman said they will start work on the 8th of September 2020 and complete the project within six months and handed over to the people of Bole.

