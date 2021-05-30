Body of missing AngloGold staff retrieved

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Mining giant, Anglogold Ashanti has retrieved the body of its staff who went missing following a fall of ground in one of the operation’s mining stopes.



The mining contractor at the Obuasi Gold Mine was trapped with three other workers some two weeks ago after the pit caved in.



Revealing the news in a statement on May 30, the mining company said the body was discovered on Saturday, May 29 by mine rescue teams.



AngloGold in the communique, commiserated with the family and loved ones of the deceased. It however, added that “a thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated.”



The mining company maintains that underground mining activities remains suspended pending an “in-depth area-by-area assessment of the mine design, mine schedule and ground management plans, before progressively releasing mining areas for a phased resumption in production.”



