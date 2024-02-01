Body of mentally ill woman found floating in river at Mankessim

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The body of a mentally ill woman believed to be in her 50s has been found floating on a River in Mankessim in the Central Region.



The incident occurred on Wednesday January 31, 2024 in the morning.





In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, eyewitnesses who went to the Amissah Okye River to fetch water expressed shock over the development as the deceased hands firmly held a branch of a tree suspecting she was attempting to come out from the river.



A team made up of Police Personnels, Environmental Health Officers and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) went to the scene to retrieved the body with the help of the rescue team.



The deceased was wearing a red short-sleeve T-shirt and black skirt was identified as Ama who was a mentally ill person who has been a threat to the residents at Edumadze a community within Mankessim.



The body of the mother of three has been sent to the Saltpond Government Hospital Morgue for preservation as the cause of her death is yet to be known.





Residents suspect the woman was thrown into the river at night as she disturbs in the community always.





Police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to her death.