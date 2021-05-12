Body of medical student who died in Cuba to be flown to Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has disclosed that the body of Erasmus Klutse, the second-year medical student who died in Cuba will be repatriated.



Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation disclosed this during a Citi FM interview; revealing that it will be done after an autopsy is completed.



Duah said that discussions are being held to ensure that the body is flown back to the country after the autopsy process.



He disclosed that the GNPC will foot the cost involved in bringing the remains of the late medical student back to Ghana.



“We discussed it, and we are waiting for the full autopsy report, and after that GNPC is on standby and is committed to ensuring that the body is brought in as early as possible for the necessary rites to be undertaken.”



Dominic Duah also revealed the cause of delay in stipends due to the students. He said that the students’ preference for cash is what has become the issue.



He however reiterated the commitment of the GNPC to ensuring that students on their scholarship scheme are well catered for.



He swept aside suggestions that the students have been left to their fate, explaining that the foundation has been in constant talks with them.



“From the GNPC’s angle, we want to state that we have been overly committed as far as our contract with the students is concerned. We have formed a monitoring team. We travel to Cuba every year but for COVID-19 we would have gone last year. We have been engaging students on their issues. Not that we have abandoned them. On the side of them being served low-quality meals, we beg to differ.”



