Body of an 18-year-old boy who drowned at Assin Adoe found in a decomposing state

Regional News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lifeless body of an 18-year-old teenager who drowned in the river ochi near Assin Andoe has been discovered.



After a four-day search by divers, traditional leaders, and the police, the body was discovered.



Stephen Amoakoh-Appau, a JHS 3 student at Assin Andoe D/A Basic, went missing on May 23, 2023, when he and his friends went swimming in the river.



According to the Assemblyman of Assin Andoe Electoral Area, who previously spoke with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the victim was unable to get out after diving into the river.



Traditional elders in the area were forced to slaughter a sheep and a fowl, among other rites, to locate him, but all efforts were useless until the body was discovered today, Friday, May 26, 2023.



He stated that police have been notified and that they are awaiting advice on whether to bury him or conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.



The body was discovered decayed, he lamented.



He recommended residents be particularly cautious when swimming, especially during the rainy season, and to pay attention to days recognised as sacred by traditional authorities.