Body of Ghanaian medical student in Cuba to arrive on June 1

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mortal remains of Eramus Klutse, a second-year medical student who died in Cuba is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday, June 1, this is according to the Ghanaian Mission in Cuba.



A report by UniversNews confirms that processes for the repatriation of the body have already begun. The body of Erasmus is scheduled to arrive in Ghana via a KLM, Air France Cargo.



According to the family of the deceased, he will be buried 14 days after his body is brought back to the country.



The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, in an earlier statement, noted that the Foundation was going to cater for all expenses involved in repatriating his body.



The medical student on GNPC scholarship in Cuba passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, after a short illness. According to health officials in Cuba, he died of Cardiorespiratory failure.



However, colleague students have suggested that Erasmus died from the “harsh living conditions” and neglect from health officials.



Reacting to the news surrounding the death of the Ghanaian medical student, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey shot down claims that suggested that he died out of neglect.



“Because of social media, all kinds of things get into the public domain, and it is difficult to know what is the truth or otherwise. We received the news of the death of the 2nd-year student with a lot of concern but what is important is that he was not denied any medical attention. That is very important and must be noted by all,” she said at a meeting with the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana.