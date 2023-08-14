Bodies of four drowned farmers recovered from Golinga Dam in Tolon District

Regional News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Tragedy struck as a canoe carrying seven individuals capsized in the Golinga Dam located in the Tolon District of the Northern region, resulting in the loss of four lives.



The victims, residents of Galinkpegu, were returning from their farms situated on the western side of the Golinga Dam when the unfortunate incident occurred.



On Saturday, August 12, three bodies were successfully retrieved around 4 pm, while the fourth body was recovered on Sunday, August 13. The deceased according to a report by Myjoyonline.com have been identified as Alhassan Zakaria (40), Yakubu Danah (45), Alhassan Musah (45), and Issah Baako (46).



The recovered bodies of Alhassan Zakaria, Yakubu Danah, Alhassan Musah, and Issah Baako were subjected to rituals at the dam's bank before their respective burials.



Similar rituals are currently being performed for the last body before its final interment.



According to one of the survivors, the canoe tilted due to uneven weight distribution while they were paddling back. Residents from Galinkpegu and Gbalahagu came to the rescue, managing to save Masahodu Issah, Dana Nablido, and Sadiq Yussif, who swam to the bank. The other four individuals were unable to escape the tragedy and drowned.



A team of officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), led by District Director Abdullah Salifu, successfully recovered the fourth body from the water. The Golinga Dam is a vital irrigation site utilized by local farmers for their agricultural needs in the area.



Incidents like these have unfortunately become common in Ghana, often attributed to the lack of life jackets among rural dwellers who engage in such activities.



