Bodi District NHIA has 20,506 active members

National Health Insurance Authority

The Bodi District office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Western North Region has a total of 20,506 active members under the Authority for the 2020 health year.



The figure includes both new registrants and renewal of cards.



The Acting Bodi District manager, Mr Alex Gyawu Asante who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Bodi said the authority embarked on an outreach Programme to meet its target.



According to Mr Asante, who is also the Public Relations officer of the Authority, rolling members onto the NHIA platform in the Bodi District has been challenging, because the Communities under the Authority's jurisdiction are scattered and movement from the various Communities to the District office has been difficult.



He pointed out that members had to pass through Juabeso and Wiawso Districts before getting to Bodi that he noted had become a challenge for the members.



Mr Asante indicated that to help address the situation the authority had resorted to Community registration to register many people.



"We normally go to the various Communities in our catchment areas to register or enrol our people onto the NHIA platform to enable us to achieve our target for the year 2020."



Mr Asante advised members of NHIA, especially those in the Bodi District to continue to new their expired NHIA Cards by using the NHIA mobile renewal process.

