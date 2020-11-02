Regional News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: GNA

Bobraise gets new classroom block

A cross-section of the new classroom block

A three-unit classroom block for the Bobraise Junior High School in the Adansi North District has been inaugurated at a ceremony in Bobraise.



The block was constructed from the District Development Fund (DDF) to replace the dilapidated one which had become a death trap to both pupils and teachers.



Eric Kwaku Kusi, District Chief Executive, speaking at the ceremony said another three-unit-classroom block will soon be constructed for the school.



He said the government was committed to improving educational infrastructure at the basic levels to enhance teaching and learning, especially, in rural communities.



Nana Amakye Kan II, Regent of Bobraise, said the school had not seen any renovation since it was constructed in 1982 and commended the district assembly for supporting the school children as the people were prepared to support any development initiative in the community.



Ms. Gladys Kwakye, District Director of Education, stressed the need for the people in the community to send their children to school to guarantee them a secured future and urged the people to help maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan.



Mr Philip Ofori Asante, NPP Parliamentary Candidate pledged to provide a mono desk for the school.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.