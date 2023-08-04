Board of RMU reaffirm commitment as University marks significant milestones

General News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: Eye on Port

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the then Ghana Nautical College, now the Regional Maritime University and 40 years since its regionalization.



The anniversary is being marked with a series of activities which is expected to continue throughout the year.



Preceding these activities, last Friday, was the 29th Meeting of the Board of Governors where the various members reaffirmed their commitment to the goal of promoting regional cooperation in the maritime industry through world class training and higher learning.



Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, RMU – Ebrima Sillah expressed optimism that the remarkable integration seen in RMU will continue to be a hallmark for exemplary and distinct determiner for unity of purpose within the West African sub-region and the entire African continent.



Likewise, Principal Director, Administration and Legal, Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Nyu Gbaintor expressed confidence in the aspirations of fulfilling the dreams of predecessors through training which will equip West Africans “to not only participate but control the maritime sector in our respective nations and in the world at large”.



On behalf of sector Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, deputy transport Minister, Alhassan Tampuli formally tabled a request for the review of the 40-year old headquarters

agreement.



He said “I have no doubt that we will have an unbiased conversation about the future of the RMU with a shared agenda focused on the social, political and economic integration for various countries.”



The Secretary General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Paul Adalikwu made some revelations. He said, “we are still in communication with the African Development Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area and Eximbank where we have made a strong case for the role of maritime transport in the continental trade aspirations of these bodies. Therein, MOWCA has presented the technical and skill inputs that our specialized institutes will bring to them. I am glad to inform that our observations have been noted with assured promises to assist our schools to grow the needed capacities and competence for our maritime industries. It is a non-contestable fact that we can save our foreign exchange if we grow this school to provide some certification and competency courses that we can receive from outside the sub-region just as we will be able to generate foreign exchange earnings if we can also become maritime trading hubs. It is possible and achievable if we try.”



The Board of RMU is made up of the Vice Chancellor of the University, the Secretary General of the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa and representatives of the 5 founding countries namely Ghana, Cameroon, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Liberia.



The Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Republic of the Gambia is the current Board Chairman and Chancellor of the University.