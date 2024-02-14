Boakye Agarko eulogises late Oman FM presenter

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyako, has shared some words of sorrow to eulogise the late Kwabena Kwakye of Oman FM.



Popularly referred to as Wofa K. K., it is reported that he arrived for work on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, but fell ill suddenly, leading to his untimely demise.



Boakye Agyako, sharing his fond memory of the presenter in a Facebook post, stated that it is sad to hear about the sudden passing of Kwabena Kwakye.



According to him, listeners of the 'Boiling Point' show that Wofa K.K hosted would miss him.



“I have received with grief the sad news of the passing of Wofa K. K. this morning. On a day of all days when we look forward to love-filled hearts and homes, the hearts and home of my dear friend and colleague on Boiling Point had been thrown into the grip of aching hearts and tears. K. K. may the Almighty God who made you and gifted you to your family, country, and us all have mercy on your soul and welcome you into His warm and eternal embrace,” the Facebook post read.



Wofa K.K was a respected figure in the broadcasting community and made significant contributions to Oman FM's programmes.



He was known for his roles on shows like 'Boiling Point' and 'National Agenda', often filling in for the then-regular host, Fiifi Boafo.



Before joining Oman FM, Kwakye worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Additionally, he served as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent for Net2 TV.



Throughout his career, Kwakye collaborated with distinguished individuals such as Professor Kofi Agyekum, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, and Hon. K.T. Hammond, who currently serves as the Trade Minister.



Wofa KK was also known for his support of his employer, Kennedy Agyapong, during his presidential candidacy bid within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). However, Agyapong ultimately faced defeat against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/DO



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel