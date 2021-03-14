Diasporian News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Blogger Attractive Mustapha interviews anti-lockdown advocates 'Stop New Normal Movement' in UK

play videoGhanaian blogger, Attractive Mustapha

Some members of a group describing itself as “Stop New Normal Movement” on Friday, March 5, at Northampton town centre were seen holding placards with inscriptions calling on the UK Government to end the lockdown immediately.



The group protested across the country last year with the aim of pushing the government to end the restriction imposed due to the Pandemic but their campaigns have seemingly not produced the intended results as the lockdown goes on.



In a one-on-one video interview with some members of the group, they revealed to journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah that, they believed that 18-million people were being put at risk through being vaccinated.



They continued that everyone should say no to the vaccine, say no to the mask-wearing because to them Covid-19 is not real, and putting on face masks causes more harm than good.



When asked why they were not putting on the mask since it was a major health directive in the United Kingdom to put on the masks, the group answered that it was not a law but rather a guideline but they did not believe in it so they were protesting and campaigning against it.



"We are trying to get everyone to take their masks off because wearing it can attract a lot of diseases".



They ended by saying that they were a movement and their main intention was to fight against the UK Government’s Covid-19 policies which they believed caused illness and death rather than saving lives as people were made to believe.



"We are #StopNewNormal and #OurMovement. We are a political movement fighting against the government's Covid policies which cause illness and death - and fighting for action to cut claimed virus illness and SAVE LIVES".



