Bless Chapel International's 'open heavens 2021' ends

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Christians have been urged to prioritise obedience to the word of God in order to attract blessings from the heavens.



The word that a person carried, according to Pastor Josephine A. Wise of the Bless Chapel International (BCI), Galilea, Kasoa, determined the blessings that an individual could acquire from the Lord.



Delivering a sermon last Sunday at the closing of a three-day annual conference of BCI dubbed ‘Open Heavens’, she explained that it was very important for Christians to dedicate time to activities that glorified the name of God instead of focusing on worldly things.



“Disobeying God attracts curses because God associates disobedience to witchcraft. If you obey the statutes of God, his blessings will never elude you.



The heavens are already opened, it is just left with you to play your part of going strictly according to the commandment of the almighty to receive your blessings,” she stressed.



Pastor Josephine expressed worry about how many Christians of today were reluctant to dedicate time to meditate on the word of God, saying it was high time Christians stopped being lazy and study the word of God with all seriousness, while making biblical declarations over uncomfortable situations which could be turned around for good, by the power in the name of Jesus.



Supporting her assertion with the book of Joshua chapter one verses eight, she explained that indeed, Christians needed to understand that “This book of the Lord shall not depart from your mouth, meditate on it day and night and observe to do according to all that is written in it.”



Bemoaning the high rate of indiscipline in churches nowadays, she stated that disorderliness in the house of God was unacceptable, adding that Christians should not take advantage of the grace and unending mercies of the Lord and misbehave.



She said the advent of social media had made the situation worst, as some individuals went to the extent of taking photographs and chatting on social media while church service was ongoing.



Touching on the need for people, especially the youth to desist from sexual immorality, Pastor Josephine mentioned that the body was the temple of the Lord and needed to be kept as such.



She said promiscuity had the tendency of affecting service to God, as persons known for their unchaste practices in certain vicinities felt ashamed to go and evangelise there.



“How can you confidently go and preach the gospel of Christ in areas where you are known for sleeping around,” she quizzed.



In furtherance Pastor Josephine, who is the wife of the General Overseer of BCI, reiterated the need for repentance among the populace, saying one could not win souls for God without living an exemplary life.