Blame our party Chairman’s hot temper for our defeat in Fomena – NPP Secretary

Akwasi Nti, NPP Chairman Fomena Constituency

Constituency Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Fomena if the Ashanti Region has finally shifted the blame on the party’s chairman in the area Mr. Akwasi Nti for their defeat at the just-ended parliamentary elections.



According to Mr. Osei Mensah, their Chairman never handled issues well especially in interviews he granted to the media in the run-up to the 2020 polls.



Mr. Osei Mensah’s comment comes after some individuals including leadership of the NPP in the Ashanti Region pointed accusing fingers at Constituency Executives of Fomena for the party’s defeat.



Addressing the matter on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he revealed that the whole brouhaha in the area is as a result of the Constituency Chairman’s hot temper which did not yield any good results in his interactions with the media.



“What I realized was that our constituency Chairman is a quick-tempered person whenever you speak to him. Meanwhile, he is not the only party executive in the constituency we are about 17 people. I believed if the media had spoken to some of us, the matter wouldn’t have gotten where it is now”. Mr. Osei Mensah said this in an interview with Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Meanwhile, the independent MP-elect for Fomena Constituency, Andrews Amoako Asiamah on Wednesday revealed that despite his expulsion for the party, he is still maintaining his allegiance to the NPP in the 8th Parliament in the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



“The issue regarding what side I join has been discussed already. I have said it time without number that I am a member of the NPP by blood. There is nothing that can change that,” Mr. Andrews Asiamah said.



The NPP in the Fomena Constituency has also said it welcomes the MP-elect back to the party and they are willing to work with him to amend their differences.



Mr. Andrews Asiamah on Monday, December 7, 2020, managed to obtain 12,805 votes to win back his seat as an independent candidate after he was sacked from his party.



In the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, out of the total 275 seats, the opposition NDC managed to pull 13,7 the NPP with 137 whiles Mr. Asiamah managed to win as the only independent candidate.

