General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Blame NPP’s lost of parliamentary on MCEs – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost majority of seats in parliament because some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) sabotaged the party’s Parliamentary Candidates.



Speaking to Nana Yaa Brefo on An?pa B?fo? on Thursday, Lawyer Obriri Boahen said the NPP could have maintained its majority seats in the law-making chamber if the NPP Parliamentary Candidates had enjoyed the support of their MCEs.



He mentioned that the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, for instance, lost the seat because of several antagonisms from the MCE. Mr Adorye was arrested for allegedly threatening the life of the MCE after the lost.



It is to this end that Lawyer Obiri Boahen said he has been a firm advocate of the election of MMDCEs to solve this problem.



To him, the fight between the MMDCEs and MPs will come to an end the moment former is elected and has a fix term of office.



He added that the claim that the election will be political is neither here nor there as according to him, the election of Assemblymen in Ghana are even politicised.



“During Assemblymen elections, it is said that is not supposed to be political but every party has its list of the people they want people to vote for…,” he said.



To him, Ghanaians will be playing the ostrich if they claim that the assembly elections is apolitical.



The same thing, he said, applies to the election of persons unto the council of state.



