General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Blame Ghanaians for the killing of MPs – Major Derrick Oduro

Deputy Defense Minister Major(retired,) Derrick Oduro

Deputy Defense Minister Major(retired) Derrick Oduro has claimed that Ghanaians are to be blamed for the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, and others before him.



According to him, the murder and attacks on Members of Parliament(MPs) in the country are as a result of the fact that MPs do not have enough protection as compared to other government appointees like the ministers.



He claims MPs are not protected because Ghanaians on several occasions have protested bitterly against most successive governments in an attempt to offer protection to them.



“This is not the first time a Parliamentarian has been attacked and shot dead. It happens all the time in all successive governments. But anytime we raise concerns that the three arms of government need protections as prescribed by the constitution, Ghanaians get angry in regards to the request. They say, why should we offer protection to MPs including the media. You lead the cause and chastise us as if Members of Parliament are aliens as if they are from a far country,” he argued.



Major Derrick Oduro was reacting to the murder of colleague Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford in an interview with Kumasi- based Nhyira FM.



He lamented that even when MPs plan to get their own loans to buy cars for themselves though it is the responsibility of government to provide, just as the DCEs and other government appointees, Ghanaians will criticise them again.



“They tell us we are in hurry to pass such a loan because it for us. Meanwhile, we will pay the loan ourselves”, he told Nana Kwadwo Jantuah the host of the programme “Kro Yi Mu Nsem”.



According to him, the death of the MP is a wake-up call to all citizens who think about the nation to know that, MPs like any other person has haters hence, just as any other officeholder is offered protection, MPs must also be given same.



Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford together with his driver, Issah, were shot this early morning by some armed robbers who had blocked the road linking Abeadze Dominase and were robbing commuters of their belongings.



The robbers numbered about six had shot and deflated the vehicles.



The police patrol team immediately rushed to the scene midway between Abandze and Mankessim and met several passengers stranded with about 18 vehicles parked.



The MP was however rushed to the Saltpond Government Hospital but was dead on arrival. His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says investigations has been commenced into the incident.



The police in a statement said a reward of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 20,000.00) has also been offered to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, while the public is being urged to remain calm.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.