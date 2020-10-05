General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Blame Akufo Addo’s suppressive rule for Volta Secessionists attacks – Odike

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addi Odike is accusing President Nana Akufo-Addo of fuelling separatist inclinations in the country with what he describes as the president’s oppressive style of governance.



“People are being suppressed and if you suppress people for so long this is what you get” Odike asserted at the launch of his party’s manifesto. A Bad constitution; poor court and security services; political interference and economic inequality is widespread. And if the gap keeps widening, the recipe is chaos and that is what we are witnessing from the Volta region,” he stated.



Government says three splinter groups have emerged from the Homeland Study Group seeking to declare parts of the Volta and Oti regions as an independent state.



The recent blockade of the roads leading to the Volta Region is reported to have been the work of the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) led by Togbe Yesu I.



This group which is different from the Papavi-led Homeland Study Group(Western Togoland) also attacked the STC yard and torched two busses.



Mr Odike suggests that aside from the deployment of troops to the grounds; government must empower citizens to feel a sense of belonging.



“The best way to solve it is to empower Ghanaians. Strip the excessive powers from the president and give it to the people to make them feel a sense of belongingness.”







Referring to the president’s recent warnings about his disapproval of his party folk contesting as independent candidate, Mr Odike warned that the president tones down on such utterances which he insisted continues to portray him as a divisive leader.





