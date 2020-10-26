Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Star Line to be resurrected – Mahama promises

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to ‘resurrect’ the defunct Black Star Line if he wins the presidential election on December 7.



“If you check the NDC’s People’s Manifesto, we have stated clearly that the Black Star (Shipping) Line that Dr Kwame Nkrumah established created a lot of jobs for the Ghanaian youth and seamen. [The] NDC will bring back that Black Star Shipping Line to help create jobs,” Mahama told the people of New Takoradi, in the Western Region during his campaign tour.



He blamed the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to implement the planned construction of a new Western Regional Hospital.



“We were in the process of building a new regional hospital for Western Region. The first plot of land we secured for the hospital project had issues of litigation, so we had to leave it for another one. The second plot we secured also had the gas pipeline also passing through. It [was] in the mix of that, that we had to leave the government. Our expectation was that the NPP government would continue to implement the construction of the new regional hospital, but they didn’t. So, it is my belief that, when the NDC returns into government, we [shall] build a brand-new regional hospital for the Western Region,” John Mahama said.



The campaign tour of the Western Region took John Dramani Mahama to all the 17 constituencies of the region where his message focused on improving infrastructure, especially roads, the cocoa industry, small scale mining, agro-processing and general job creation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.