Bitter Kofi Adda masterminded my disgraceful defeat – Tangoba

Outgoing Navrongo Central MP, Tangoba Abagaye

Defeated Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Navrongo Central Constituency Paulina Patience Tangoba Abagaye has blamed the incumbent Member of Parliament(MP) Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda for masterminding her disgraceful defeat at last Monday’s polls.



According to her, the Aviation Minister campaigned vigorously against her in the lead-up to the election; reason why she was beaten in the just ended parliamentary race.



While speaking in an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM on her defeat monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Upper East Regional Minister said “One of the things is that Kofi Adda campaigned against us. He campaigned against me and by doing that he campaigned against the party. I can say on authority and have evidence that he campaigned against me”.



Madam Abayage said that although she had evidence to the effect, she decided not to talk about it because she didn’t want to sound like she was crying wolf.



Tangoba Abayage was one of the first Parliamentary Candidates to concede defeat in the 2020 elections held across the country.



She said “Congratulations my brother Samson Tangombu Chiragia! We fought well and demonstrated statesmanship. Navrongo Central is the winner still. I wish you well in your tenure from 7th January as Kofi Adda hands over to you as our MP. As for me, I’ll be standing by so we drink our Navrongo beer if only your new schedule will permit you. Best wishes, brother”.



Madam Abayage only managed 15,821 of the votes cast on the day whiles Mr. Tangombu Chiragia her opponent secured a total of 26,947 of the votes cast.





