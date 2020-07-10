General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Bitter' Asiedu Nketia might not vote for John Mahama - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu claims his counterpart on the other side of the political divide, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is a very peeved person after the opposition party looked down on his long service.



According to him, Asiedu Nketia's bitterness is anchored on the fact that he was denied the opportunity to partner John Dramani Mahama in this year's elections.



Thus, he strongly held the view that for being sidelined, the NDC General Secretary will definitely vote against Mr. Mahama.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, John Boadu said he remains yet to be convinced that Asiedu Nketia will even vote for John Mahama.



“If the 2020 election depends on only Asiedu Nketia and me, there will be a tie because maybe he will only vote for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate.



“Asiedu Nketia was interested in the Running Mate slot but he was not successful. Since he was sidelined for the Running Mate position, I am not sure he will vote for John Mahama but I am sure of voting for Nana Akufo-Addo and my Parliamentary Candidate and so at least, if the election will be between Asiedu Nketia and I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will still win with certainty because I will vote for him but with Asiedu Nketia, I am not sure he will vote for John Mahama because he is very angry with his Presidential Candidate,” he stressed.



To him, Asiedu Nketia is not happy with the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate and would have considered his selection as a form of pension package for dedicated service.



" . . the way he has suffered for the party and wanted to attain that height in the party; to lose that opportunity to someone, who cannot even campaign, anybody in his shoes will be angry,” he reiterated.



“Whatever strategy the NDC may have for Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is up to them but my concern is about my own son Johnson who has been denied the opportunity to serve his party at that level.



“He has served the NDC in many capacities and just when he would have received the honour of being the Running Mate for the NDC, he was denied. His appointment as Running Mate would have motivated people to do more party work and so I don’t think that he is happy,” he stressed.

