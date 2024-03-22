Bissa Fitness Club GH celebrates 5 years of Ramadan outreach program

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: Hussein Hassan, Contributor

The Bissa Fitness Club GH commemorated the fifth anniversary of its annual Ramadan Outreach Program this year, distributing packages filled with essential food items to individuals in need, extending a helping hand to the less privileged within Accra and its environs.



The initiative, which began in 2020, was born out of a desire by the club's executives to support those facing hardship, particularly during the challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of their Ramadan outreach, the club has made it a tradition to provide sustenance to those fasting, alleviating their burden and spreading hope within the community.



Reflecting on the journey, Vice President of the club, Hajia Rashida Yankini, expressed optimism about the future impact of the club's endeavors. "Since its inception in 2020, our Ramadan outreach has become one of the most important events on our club's calendar of activities," said Hajia Rashida.



"As we get closer to marking our fifth-year anniversary as an organization, we are determined to continue making a positive difference in the lives of those around us."



Public Relations Officer Shaibu Samandulugu extended gratitude to the members whose generosity has fueled the success of the initiative over the years. "We are immensely grateful to all our members who have supported this noble cause," said Samandulugu. "Their contributions have enabled us to touch the lives of many, and we urge them to remain united as we strive to expand our impact on our community and nation at large."



The club which holds regular fitness and aerobics exercises since its launching in October 2019 has engaged in various donation exercises, including a wholesome contribution to the St. Elizabeth home in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 2022.



As the Bissa Fitness Club GH looks to the future, their commitment to using sport as a vehicle for social change remains unwavering. With each donation, they reaffirm their dedication to spreading kindness and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.