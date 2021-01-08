General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Bishop JY Adu warns Akufo-Addo about spiritual implication of fighting galamsey again

Bishop Dr. JY Adu, Founder and Leader of New Jerusalem Chapel

Founder and Leader of New Jerusalem Chapel (NJC), Bishop Dr. JY Adu has asked President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to allow illegal miners to fully go back to their operation to avoid more deaths which are yet to befall the country in 2021.



According to Bishop JY Adu who revealed this in his regular end-of-year prophetic ritual, he insisted that there is nothing President Akufo –Addo can do to stop people from engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) hence he has to give in his fight against them.



“Tell the President that, he should allow people to do mining because they will do it by all means. He must therefore put in place good policies and measures and allow everyone to mine”, Bishop JY Adu revealed in his prophecy to usher the New Year 2021.



“If he fails, there would be more conflicts, demonstrations, litigation and people are going to die”, he added.



Bishop JY Adu further revealed to the president that his effort to protect water bodies in the country can be achieved but to protect lands is unrealistic adding that, there can only be peace in the country only if he allows them to operate.



“He (Akufo- Addo) can protect the rivers, but he cannot protect lands, however, if he makes good policies and allows people to mine, there will be peace”, he added.



The famous man of God also cautioned people in the mining sector that “many of them are going to be killed in mining pits so they have to be cautious”.



Government Bans Small Scale Mining



In the early months of the year 2017 after being sworn in as President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo waged war against illegal mining amidst the notion of reclaiming damaged natural resources of the country especially water bodies.



The fight which had since not yielded the result the country wanted as suggested by many was also a major campaign promise by the NPP in the 2016 elections campaign.



In strengthening the fight, Operation Vanguard (OV) a task force that consisted of officers of Ghana Police Service and the military was formed by the current government.



However, with all these efforts by government, the small scale miners have said the government has failed to curb the menace.

