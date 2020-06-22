Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Binfoh calls for unity in Adansi Asokwa as he congratulates KT Hammond

The defeated parliamentary candidate aspirant in the New Patriotic Party's just ended primaries in the Adansi Asokwa constituency, Samuel Binfoh Darkwah has called for unity in the party and hard work to ensure victory in the 2020 general elections.



In a statement, he said, “the campaign culture may have metastasized into acrimony and resentments which may have painted an undesirable portrait of the constituency but there is no better time than now to put these developments which are part of human endeavours in the struggle for political power to bed and work towards a common purpose of curing the chronic underdevelopment of our constituency.”



The incumbent MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond retained his hold on the seat in last Saturday's elections. He won by 236 votes as against 170 by his challenger, Mr Samuel Binfoh Dakwa.



Mr. Binfoh Dakwa added that “Now is also the time to get more united as a house as we pursue a common aim of fighting the opposition NDC in the constituency in our attempt to consolidate the gains the party has made since December 2000. I admonish all delegates, executives of the party at all levels to give the Hon. K. T. Hammond an unalloyed support like we have done in previous years in order to ensure that the party retains the seat in the up and coming general polls in December.”



CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM SAMMY BINFOH IN THE ADANSI ASOKWA NPP PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES



The outcome of the just-ended National delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held on Saturday, 20th May, 2020 in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency may never be what myself and many people who believed in the “The Binfoh Agenda” envisaged but the delegates in Adansi-Asokwa who are the rightful kingmakers have spoken and it remains a decision that myself and my team respect and welcome whole-heartedly.



Hon. K. T. Hammond has emerged victorious in this in-house contest and I say CONGRATULATIONS to him but it is something I consider to be a victory for the party and constituency as a whole.



I will use this opportunity to thank God for seeing us through a contest of such magnitude unscathed, my family for the unflinching support I have always relied on, the leadership of the party from the Constituency, through all levels to the National Executive Committee for ensuring a free and a fair contest in the Constituency for at least the first time, Patrons, Council of Elders, Founding fathers, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives. It is also imperative to thank all individuals who overtly and covertly supported my candidature in various forms, may God bless you all and replenish in tenfold all that you lost.



Like many others, the decision to contest as a Parliamentary candidate for the Adansi-Asokwa Constituency did not come as an easy one. Though a new entrant, the support I enjoyed from all party elements and citizens in the Adansi-Asokwa constituency towards what I term “The Binfoh Agenda” was overwhelming and that was evident in the number of votes I had on Saturday. I will say that we did better but better wasn’t good enough.



The campaign culture may have metastasized into acrimony and resentments which may have painted an undesirable portrait of the constituency but there is no better time than now to put these developments which are part of human endeavours in the struggle for political power to bed and work towards a common purpose of curing the chronic underdevelopment of our constituency. Now is also the time to get more united as a house as we pursue a common aim of fighting the opposition NDC in the constituency in our attempt to consolidate the gains the party has made since December 2000. I admonish all delegates, executives of the party at all levels to give the Hon. K. T. Hammond an unalloyed support like we have done in previous years in order to ensure that the party retains the seat in the up and coming general polls in December.



CONGRATULATIONS to all aspirants who emerged victorious in their various constituencies and better luck next time to all who couldn’t get the nod from their constituents to represent them.



May God Bless Adansi-Asokwa, the New Patriotic Party and Ghana



“THE BINFOH AGENDA” WILL BOUNCE BACK STRONGER



‘‘THANK YOU ALL’’



SAMMY BINFOH DAKWA





