Billboards of ‘Mahama’s receipts’ pop up in Accra

Billboards featuring former President John Dramani Mahama and quotes attributed to him during his administration have appeared in parts of the Greater Accra Region.



These billboards are similarly to the ones being spearheaded by the Receipt Guy, which shows promises and remarks made by stalwarts of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko before they came to power in 2017.



The only difference is that unlike the Receipt Guy billboards, which show social media posts of President Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia and other leading figures of the NPP, ‘Mahama’s receipts’ show media reports of statements he made.



The billboards show comments reportedly made by Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), when he was in office either as president or vice president.



One of them displays the statement, "Ghanaians complain too much," credited to Mr. Mahama.



Another billboard features the quote, "I am not a politician to put money in your pockets," also attributed to the former president.



The final billboard also includes the statement "No chalks in public schools" with a picture of Mahama under it.



