'Big 18' and Human Rights Coalition urge Akufo-Addo to reject Anti-LGBT Bill

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The “Big 18” and Human Rights Coalition have urged President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, should it be passed by Parliament.



Prof. Audrey Gagyekpo, Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), addressing the media in Accra on behalf of the coalition, emphasized the detrimental impact of the proposed legislation and urged parliament to reconsider the passage of the bill.



“The Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates key fundamental human rights provisions in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. In one swoop, this Bill seeks to infringe on, among others, the rights to dignity, freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom to partake in processions, academic freedom, equality, and non-discrimination,” she said.



The Coalition established the importance of safeguarding individual rights, irrespective of majority sentiments.



“Human rights are not dependent on majority approval or disapproval, therefore, the assertion by proponents of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that because the majority of Ghanaians are allegedly in favour of the Bill justifies its passage into law, is untenable,” she added.



Moreover, they highlighted the bill’s infringement on Ghana’s diverse cultural and religious landscape stating that: “Any attempt to create a single cultural value system for Ghana erases the beautiful cultural mosaic that makes us a unique people.



"It is for this reason that the Constitution abolishes all practices and laws detrimental to people’s health and well-being, even in the name of culture and tradition.”



The Coalition also expressed concerns over the implications for press freedom, stating that “furthermore, the Bill violates Article 108 of the 1992 Constitution which prohibits private members’ bills that impose a charge on the public purse. As a result of this, we urge the president not to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021.”



They cautioned against the chilling effect the bill would have on journalists and media practitioners.



“If it becomes law, not only will it mark a sharp departure from both domestic and international human rights standards, but it will also undermine the fundamental rights journalists have to do their work without fear of being held criminally liable.”



The Coalition observed that the proposal to amend the Bill to substitute community service for incarceration, by Member of Parliament for Efutu, Mr. Afenyo-Markin was unfortunately rejected adding that, “although his amendments were opposed by the Majority of the House, leading to a removal of the proposed amendments, we appreciate his efforts aimed at reforming the justice system to foster rehabilitation and reduce incarceration rates.



"This stance reflects a recognition of the inherent dignity and rights of all persons, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It also affirms the position articulated by Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, who has emphasized the importance of not criminalizing individuals simply for their sexual orientation.”



In conclusion, the Coalition reiterated its stance on upholding the rights of all citizens and individuals and called for a rejection of the bill to protect Ghana’s democratic principles and freedoms.