‘Beware of fraudsters’ - Abronye DC cautions MMDCE aspirants

Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC has cautioned all MMDCE aspirants to be vigilant over fraudulent activities from unknown committee members in the ongoing MMDCE vetting.



According to him, “…some unscrupulous persons have through their own dubious means gained access to the contacts of several MMDCE aspirants and have contacted a good number of them portraying to be members and calling on behalf of the various MMDCE select committees particularly Bono Region demanding huge sums of money from MMDCE aspirants.”



He urged them to report such issues to the Police.



Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye

NPP Bono Regional Chairman