'Beware of Greeks bearing gifts’ - Dafeamekpor reacts to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s plea to NDC MPs

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has urged his colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs not to listen to the plea of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko on the 2023 Budget.



Gabby Otchere-Darko asked MPs from the minority caucus to join the 2023 budget reading on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



According to him, the 2023 budget is important in Ghana’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund as well as in restoring investor confidence in the country.



“Thursday's 2023 budget is crucial. It can't suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana,” a tweet the NPP stalwart shared on November 23 read.



But Dafeamekpor, while reacting to Gabby’s tweet, said that he (Gabby) cannot be trusted and his plea is not sincere.



The MP, in a tweet, added that the minority caucus MPs do not need the advice of the NPP's leading member.



“Beware of the Greeks bearing a Gift Horse in the face. This call by Otchere Darko is a typical Trojan Horse.



"Gabby, be reminded that the NDC and its powerful Minority Caucus of which, I'm a proud Member, won't take advise from Ofori Atta's lawyer on Social Media. Advise the IMF,” parts of the tweet read.



Beware of the Greeks bearing a Gift Horse in the face. This call by Otchere Darko is a typical Trojan Horse. Gabby, be reminded that the Ndc and it's powerful Minority Caucus of which, I'm a proud Member, won't take advise from Ofori Atta's lawyer on Social Media. Advise the IMF pic.twitter.com/7uMCVf717a — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) November 23, 2022

