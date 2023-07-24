Betraying Gyakye Quayson is not an option – Collins Dauda

Politics of Monday, 24 July 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has said that the minority caucus of parliament will continue their protest of the prosecution of their member for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs would continue to boycott sitting in the house in a show of support for Quayson because stopping would be a betrayal.



“Gyakye Quayson was dragged to court on several occasions. The court said that he should be removed as an MP, and he was removed.



“Another election was conducted, and the people of Assin North voted for him massively. But still, they are trying him in court. So, those of us who love him—should we sit aloof as they are persecuting him?



“And so, anytime he is to appear before the court, we would accompany him to show him the love we have for him; we would go today and tomorrow,” he said in Twi, as he was addressing the media at a campaign event on Monday.



Collins Dauda, a former Minister for Works and Housing, added that it is amazing that the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), which approved Quayson, has not been summoned by the court to explain their decision.



“The gatekeeper (the EC), who is supposed to ensure that only qualified people stand for the election, passed him (Quayson)... Why are they not asking the Electoral Commission why it passed Quayson?” he said.



He added that those saying that NDC MPs' boycott of parliament was affecting the livelihood of Ghanaians are wrong because currently there are no urgent bills that the house is considering.



