Source: GNA

Best physically Challenged farmer urges colleagues to be innovative

Mr Anoome called on Government to consider investing more in agriculture

Kwabena Anoome, a 39-year old physically challenged farmer has called on Persons living with various forms of disability to be proactive and find innovative ways to earn a living instead of engaging on alms from people.



Mr Anoome in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he was adjudged the 'Best Physically Challenged Farmer' at the 36th National farmers Day celebration in Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region said disability was not an impediment to self-development.



The celebration was on the theme, “ensuring agribusiness development under COVID-19, opportunities and challenges” and 13 farmers were awarded various prizes.



He was awarded a fridge, cutlass, one knapsack sprayer, radio set, two bags of fertilizer, a pair of wellington boots and a certificate.



Mr Anoome stated that although he could not farm for commercial purposes, the little he did was enough to sustain him and his family and it was an honourable way than practising street begging like some of his colleagues did.



The Best Physically Challenged Farmer lauded government policies implemented in the agricultural sector and appealed that interest of PWDs be put at the forefront when formulating such policies.



Mr Anoome called on Government to consider investing more to boost the agricultural sector to attract unemployed and unproductive youth.



Madam Lantana Osman, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Agriculture said, the sector witnessed a 59 percent increment in the population against the figure that ventured into farming last year.



She attributed the increment to government policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs), where 1,440.75 bags of improved seeds, and a total of 85,341 bags fertilizer comprising of 62,139 bags of various NPK fertilizer blends, and 23,202 bags of Urea were received, distributed and sold at 50 percent subsidy rate respectively to farmers.



Madam Osman said various agrochemicals were also procured and distributed to 1,824 affected farmers to fight against Fall Army Worm (FAW) pest that plagued about 1,076 hectares of maize farmlands in the municipality.



She said with market access, the Department had constituted a Municipal Value Chain committee to co-facilitate agricultural commodity value chain development.



Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area who commended the farmers for their contributions towards agriculture noted that government was poised to rolling out innovative policies to attract the youth.



He urged farmers especially the youth to view agriculture as a lucrative business and employ modern farming technologies to improve on their productivity while protecting the environment to help curb climate change challenges.



Mr Nyaaba Aduko from Nyariga community was adjudged the Municipal best farmer and was awarded motor king tricycle, cutlass, knapsack, pair of wellington, half piece of GTP cloth, two bars of key soap, a bag of NPK and certificate.



Mr Atanga Asabia from Sumbrungu-Yebongo and Michael Anaba Ntee from Dorongo were adjudged first and second runner ups and each received motorbikes, cutlass, knapsack, pair of wellington, half piece of GTP cloth, a bag of fertilizer, two bars of key soap and certificate.





