Best person to lead NPP now is Bawumia - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah declares

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayerebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the best person to lead the NPP at this moment is the Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, the party needs somebody who knows the problems of the country and has practical solutions to those problems which will go a long way to help and solve the economic crisis the country has been enduring due to the global crisis of Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that Veep Bawumia's message as flagbearer of the party will resonate well with Ghanaians who will possibly give him their mandate in 2025.



He has equally served the party and the government so well that it is about time, he is given the chance to serve his country.



"Dr. Bawumia has served our party and government so well. When we needed men to defend the party, Bawumia offered himself. If it is now time to honour men, who deserves the honour?"



"What you cannot take away from him is his commitment and dedication. The Vice President is always committed to whatever he does, whether for the party or government.



"He is the one who goes to the front line to always defend the party in difficult situations. Sometimes, it is obvious he will be attacked but he still commits himself. For example, he sacrificed his reputation and career for the NPP, including risking his reputation to defend the party in court," he said.



"I think this is the time we have to honour him by voting for him to lead the great NPP and lead the country come 2025," he added.



