Best friend of man who killed girlfriend with blocks at Dunkwa-Mfuom arrested

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



The Dunkwa Divisional Police Command has arrested the best friend of Dominic, the suspect connected to the killing of Victoria Tetteh, a 23-year-old girlfriend at Dunkwa-Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.



He was arrested in his store at Mfuom based on intelligence gathered by police in the late hours of Wednesday 04, 2023.



However, the main suspect is currently on the run.



Stephen Tetteh, a senior brother of the deceased confirmed the arrest to the GhanaWeb at Mfuom.



He alleged that all information that led to the death of their beloved sister were relayed by him to the main suspect.



Tetteh revealed that though they are unable to track the suspect’s location, he has been using the deceased phone which he seized to chat some people.



He appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate, and apprehend the main suspect for justice to prevail.



On Tuesday dawn between 12:00 hours and 01:00 hours, a jealous boyfriend allegedly murdered his girlfriend to death with building blocks over misunderstandings.



It has been gathered that the boyfriend accused the lady of cheating with another, bringing about the anger, envy and hatred which led to her demise.



The boyfriend (main suspect) happens to spend huge monies on the girl and after detecting the act resulted in her gruesome murder.



The body of the deceased was picked up by the police and deposited at the morgue for examination, autopsy and preservation.