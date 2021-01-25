Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Bernard Ekow Aggrey initiatives launched in Takoradi

Some members participating in the Bernard Ekow Aggrey initiatives

The Bernard Ekow Aggrey (BEA) life changing Initiatives which is founded on humanitarian grounds to spread the gospel of Christ Jesus, has been launched in Takoradi with an appeal to public spirited organizations and individuals to assist the initiative grow to stand the test of time.



The Initiative is built on four pillars such as Project One Thousand, Make A Life Foundation, Royal Theater and Xyzlex Dealings envisioned to win souls for Jesus Christ through charitable evangelism and theatrical performance.



The initiative which is in its third year, has completed many projects and assisted needy people especially vulnerable children in certain communities in Ghana.



Founder of the Initiatives, Mr. Bernard Ekow Aggrey has been speaking to Ghanaweb days after the launch of the initiative in Takoradi in Ghana's Western Region.



Mr. Ekow Aggrey explained to the media that the Project One Thousand is envisioned to win 1,000 souls for the kingdom of God through charitable evangelism and theatrical performance.



Under the Make A Life Foundation, the Initiative seeks to provide educational and health needs of the less-privileged in society.



Mr. Ekow Aggrey said through the Project One Thousand initiative, the foundation seeks to present Christ Jesus to the world.



Founder of the Initiatives, Mr. Bernard Ekow Aggrey at the official launch of the Initiatives in Takoradi said the Foundation had outlined activities such as outreach programmes, Alms-Giving, Soul Winning and Discipleship.



Mr. Aggrey said he had a call from the Lord to set up the initiative and assist deprived children in rural areas.



He mentioned the Sankor charity visit and evangelism,the Aprapranso charity visit,evangelism and pavilion building the Sunday School.



A visit to the Sekondi school for Austic children, the Sekondi female prisons visit and evangelism, the Effia Nkwanta children's ward visit street feeding.



An outreach programme at Angu where some food items were distributed to deprived children.



The Amanful street preaching and evangelism as well as donation of PPEs to people at Sekondi.



Mr. Aggrey said the foundation was duty-bound to support children in its outreach programme through education and health communities visited and assisted.



The founder of the Initiatives advised the youth to be focused and pursue their goals, dreams in life.



He observed that through its Royal Theater performance, talents were being nurtured on stage.



The Presiding Member at the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Mr. John Davies said he will link Mr. Aggrey up with members of the Assembly during meetings to make him more marketable.