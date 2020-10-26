General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Benneh’s murder: Second suspect hospitalised

The lead suspect in Prof Yaw Benneh's death was also reported dead last week

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Honour Ama Adomah Kwakye has been informed of the hospitalization of the second suspect in the murder of Prof Yaw Benneh.



James Nana Womba who was said to have confessed his role in the death of the Law University Lecturer according to prosecution died on October 17. 2020.



In court on Monday Inspector Teye-Okuffo told the court that Womba fell sick on October 15 but was treated and charged on the same day at the Police Hospital.



According to him, on October 16, he fell sick again and was admitted to the police hospital but died on October 17, while on admission.



Inspector Okuffo, tokd the court that a post moterm examination has been performed by Chief Superintendent Dr Afriyie and are still waiting for the report of the examination.



Nkansah hospitalised



The prosecutor also informed the court that the 2nd suspect Opmapbour Agya Badu Nkansah has been hospitalized after he fell sick and is currently on admission at the Police Hospital.



Third suspect in court



A third suspect Ebenezer Kwayisi, alias Junior who is said to be an accomplice of the late Womba and Badu Nkansah was arraigned on October 8.



The prosecution, therefore, prayed the court for the case to be adjourned to October 9, 2020, to consolidate the case docket.



The court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomah after listening to the prosecution adjourned the hearing to October 9.



They are on provisional charges of conspiracy and murder.

