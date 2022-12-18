Ben Ephson’s polls now soccer bet predictions – A Plus teases

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Social Commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A Plus, has questioned pollster Ben Ephson on the methodology he uses for his polls in recent times.



He is of the view that Ben Ephson is gradually losing his integrity as a pollster because, in recent times, all his polls have failed woefully.



The latest poll is that of the National Chairman election in the National Democratic Congress when Ben Ephson wrote off Asiedu Nketia.



His polls “indicated he will be surprised if the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is elected as the next Chairman at the upcoming delegates’ congress."



The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper says he expects that the incumbent, Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is maintained instead of Johnson Aseidu Nketia.”



Reacting to Ben Ephson’s polls that suggested Asiedu Nketia will win, A Plus said “My big brother, e be like say for some time now your thing turn soccer bet. Try your luck nkoaa. No difference between your thing and 31st night dooms prophecy. But adey trust you too ooo. What dey happen?”



Asiedu Nketia beat Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the just-ended elections. Asiedu Nketia won by garnering 5569 of the total votes cast whiles his closest contender garnered 2,896.



