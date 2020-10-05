Regional News of Monday, 5 October 2020

'Being on the ticket good for all of us' - Konor to Opoku-Agyemang

Konor of Manya Krobo traiditional area, Nene Sackite II

The paramount chief (Konor) of Manya Krobo traditional area, Nene Sackite II, has said Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang being on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the 7 December 2020 polls will benefit Ghanaians.



Welcoming her to the Krobo land in the Eastern Region where she commenced her tour on Monday, 5 October 2020, the Krobo cheif said:



“On behalf of the people of Manya Krobo and, indeed, on my own behalf, I will like to welcome you to Krobo land. We’re excited to see you here today because it is right for you to be here; very significant”, the chief noted, adding: “… All around the world, you will see and notice the contribution of women.In the US, the running mate of a major political party is a female.You go to Germany, the Chancellor is also a female; you go to New Zealand, the Prime Minister is a female."



In his view, it is about time Africa and Ghana embraced the wind of change.



“Now, in Africa, we are seeing the wind of change going all around the world and today, a major political party in Ghana has chosen a female as a running mate.



“This is significant, this is right, this is a good thing for all of us and my hope is that this wind of change will trickle down from the international to national to regional then the local level and I’m sure that with the example that you have set – well, we already know about your hard work and that’s the main reason you’ve been selected and I appreciate that and I want to commend you for that – we are hoping that other women will also, whether our sisters, our children or our relatives or loved ones or whoever, will say to themselves that: ‘Yes, I can do it, too – like her’.



“So, your coming here today on Krobo land is good.



“I like it and I’m ready to give you the right of way to go to my children and talk to them”, the Konor said.



He said Prof Opoku-Agyemang would leave Krobo land feeling wanted.



“I know that by the time you leave them, you’ll see the warmth that Krobos have for whoever they meet.



“So, really, you’ve been going all day, all morning, all afternoon; I think it’s 3 o’clock right now; a whole day is gone. I’m not going to give too much of a speech but what I want to say is exactly what I said; that your being on the ticket is good and it’s good for all of us, it’s good for all the women in this country and in African, too, and I know that you will not disappoint anybody”.



“So, thank you very much for coming here, and anytime at all that you want to come around again, you’re welcome”, he said.



For her part, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said: “I want to thank you so much for the time, for the patience in waiting for us. As you see, we are not now going to know each other, we worked in the past and I’m here again for reasons that are very obvious, so, in your case, it is not to introduce myself to you, it’s to seek your prayers, to seek your advice, to seek your blessing in going forward and from the way you have talked I know that I have it.





