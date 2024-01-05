Being number 1 on the ballot means you have just a term – Ralph to Asenso-Boakye

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Lawyer Raphael Kwame Poku, Parliamentary candidate aspirant for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region has told his closest contender who is the incumbent MP, Hon Francis Asenso Boakye he has only one term.



Hon Asenso Boakye after vetting was placed at number 1 on the ballot while Lawyer Ralphael was second on the ballot.



However, speaking to the media after a successful vetting, Lawyer Ralphael Kwame Poku stated that, Mr Asenso Boakye picking one on the ballot means he has only one term in Parliament.



“He has only one term. Picking one means he has one term so he should go home and rest. I’m going to win,” Ralph said at the NPP Ashanti Regional Headquarters after his vetting on Thursday, January 4, 2024.



He further said that he is confident he is going to win and promised to create jobs for the people of Bantama while noting that, there are many opportunities in the Bantama constituency which Hon Asenso Boakye should have utilized to create jobs for the youth of the constituency.