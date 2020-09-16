General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Bees of corruption have stung the face of Akufo-Addo’s administration – Communication Specialist

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication Specialist, Raymond Ablorh, has stated that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed in its fight against corruption even with the setting up of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which was meant to take on corrupt former and present government officials.



For him, the administration has been so hit with corruption scandals that Ghanaians have been left wondering whether it is indeed the President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) that they voted for in 2016.



“William Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo entered the 2016 presidential election conspicuously strong on the corruption card.



He’s sold as an incorruptible and no-nonsense corruption fighter even though he’d no tangible record of fighting corruption exceptionally in the John Kufuor’s corruption-ridden administration which, he’s part of first as an Attorney General and later a Foreign Affairs Minister.



…Today, people wonder if he’s the same man who campaigned against corruption in 2016.



Bees of corruption scandals have stung the face of his administration so badly that it’s simply impossible to identify them in barely four years. And, Nana Akufo-Addo’s mouth is terribly swollen that he can’t even mention corruption anymore,” he noted in an assessment of the NPP vis-à-vis corruption.



Mr Ablorh, a vociferous critic of governments, explained that the NPP’s refusal to make the fight against corruption prominent in its recently launched manifesto for the 2020 elections is proof that the party has failed in the corruption fight.



“At the recent launch of their 2020 Manifesto, the man who incessantly sung anti-corruption chorus in 2016 couldn’t string a simple sentence to tell how better he’s fought it successfully than his predecessors did. He’s absolutely nothing to show.



From the day, Kwesi Nyantakyi, former GFA administrator was caught on tape telling how the President and some of his men could be bribed easily to give the entire of Ghana away to foreigners, Nana Akufo-Addo hasn’t proven Nyantakyi wrong in how he’s handled corruption cases that came up in his administration,” he argued.



He called out the government for failing to even engage in cosmetic ways of fighting corruption so as to at least save face.



“Right under his nose, Charles Bissue was caught taking TIPS IN BUNDLES to facilitate mining operations at a time the President has put his job on the line to fight galamsey.



The serious no-nonsense leader couldn’t, at least, get him out of the Presidency to save his face.



To the surprise of many Ghanaians, all the bribe collector did was resign as a member of the inter-ministerial anti-galamsey committee and continued to enjoy as a presidential staffer while Nana Akufo-Addo pretended nothing has happened after referring the case to one of his corruption warehouses, the Special Prosecutor’s Office,” he cited as an example.



The fight against corruption in the NPP administration continues to be topical for many civil society organizations and activists, who have argued that the administration has not lived up to expectations.

