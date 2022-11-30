Be transparent in your dealings to address economic challenges – Bagbin to Finance Minister

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to remain open and transparent in his dealings to help address the current economic challenges.



Ghana is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for an economic support programme to restore macroeconomic stability, among others.



With negotiations nearing a completion, Speaker Bagbin said government must do well to ensure citizens fall in line with its resolve to address the current economic challenges.



Addressing journalists in Ho-Volta region over the weekend, Alban Bagbin called on the Finance Ministry in particular to demonstrate transparency in all its activities and dealings.



“The absence of openness and transparency can lead to suspicion and a profound sense of despair and hopelessness. It is in this regard that I call on the Minister of Finance to muster the courage to be candid, open and to speak truth to power,” he said.



“Don’t come and repeat what we have been told already, we know it. Give us policy alternatives,” Alban Bagbin added.



Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has come under a lot of backlash and pressure from both within and outside his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his handling of the economy.



Ghana is however hoping to secure some US$3 billion under an Extended Credit Facility from the IMF once an agreement can be reached.



