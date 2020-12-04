Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Be responsible with your reportage – Janet Mohammed cautions journalists

Peacebuilding and Gender conflict analyst, Janet Adama Mohammed

Peacebuilding and Gender conflict analyst, Madam Janet Adama Mohammed has cautioned all media practitioners to take cautious responsibility in their reportage in this December 7 polls.



Speaking at joint webinar series by the alliance for Women in Media Africa (AMWA) and the Canadian High Commission, Madam Janet Adama Mohammed emphasized the imperative role of the media and admonished all journalists to uphold the ethical and Gender-sensitive reportage during elections this election period.



“The Journalist is a powerful actor, especially the EC, you influence perception, you influence people’s decision making. So whatever you represent is important. When we say peace journalism, we don’t say be reporting things that are good, we are saying be proactive in your reportage, be responsible in your reporting. Make sure you are reporting the truth and ensure that the truth which you are reporting is communicated in an empowering way,” she said.



She noted that some journalists write stories that paint a picture of doom and further advised that media reportage should be a true reflection on issues on the ground.



“Some Journalists write stories that portray images of war and a lot of tensions for fame. But what I entreat each journalist to do, is to reflect on what happens. Pathways to peace emerge, it means your power goes down and you’re not famous again. Whereas if you start from the onset, begin to report on a peaceful pathway, report on critical issues but make sure these issues are going to report for redress,” she advised.



Ahead of the December 7 polls, the Alliance for Women in Media Africa alongside the Canadian High Commission held a webinar series, under the theme Ensuring Ethical, Gender Sensitive and safe Election Reporting.



This was organized to build ethical election reporting and to empower women in Journalism to stand against violence during elections.

