Be responsible, lead lives of highest principles and integrity – Bagbin challenges youth

Politics of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has stressed the need for the youth to be responsible and lead their lives according to the highest principles of integrity.



He drew a distinction between youth empowerment and youth development, noting that people often confuse both terms unknowingly.



Speaking during a courtesy call on him by a delegation of the Board of Directors for Coalition for Positive Impact (CPI) he said “there is the need to teach the youth to be responsible and lead their lives according to the highest principles of integrity. I commend you for taking the initiative to mentor and train the youth of the country and pledged the support of His Office to help the Organization to achieve its goals”.



Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, expressed great delight in the work of CPI and urged the Organization to work harder and to continue the good work it is doing for the youth of Ghana.



The delegation led by the Executive Director, Mr. Maazu Dramani Bayuoni paid a courtesy call on the Office of the Speaker of Parliament. Among other things, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the role of youth in National Development and to discover ways in which CPI can form a synergy with the Office of the Speaker to transform Ghana’s demographic asset into an economic dividend.



Mr. Maazu Bayuoni explained the mission of CPI to the Speaker’s delegation and tied it into the interest of the Speaker in youth activities while recounting the numerous roles that the Speaker had played in strengthening youth empowerment and development.



He also acknowledged that one of the ways through which today’s youth can be effectively developed is through imbibing in them the value of integrity, which happens to be a core value of CPI.



He thanked the Speaker for affording the delegation a warm reception and requested for support for CPI to contribute to the achievement of national youth development goals.



Mr. Gayheart Mensah, Communications Expert at the Office of the Speaker in contributing to the discussion, emphasized the need for CPI to stay abreast of emerging trends in youth development, notable among which are technology, artificial intelligence and the future of work for today’s youth. He further commended CPI for the good work it is doing in developing talents of youths.



Members of the delegation include; Mr. Maazu Dramani Bayuoni (Executive Director), Miss Naziha Amin Gombilla (Executive Secretary), Mr. Edem Baeta (Board Director) and Mr. Frank Anwelle (Board Director).