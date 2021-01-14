Politics of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Be ready to face Privileges Committee – Okudzeto Ablakwa tells Carlos Ahenkorah

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has charged Carlos Ahenkorah to brace himself up to face the Privileges Committee in Parliament for the uncalled for behaviour he exhibited during the inauguration of the 8th parliament.



Mr Ablakwa vowed to bring the Tema West MP to book for committing an electoral offence.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, the lawmaker said, “Carlos Ahenkorah should prepare for us…We are going to make sure that such characters who commit electoral offences in broad daylight do not get away with it. He should prepare to face the Privileges Committee. [It’s a] clear breach.”



The Tema West MP snatched some of the ballot papers during the counting and bolted. He was however apprehended by his NDC colleagues.



After several backlashes from both the public and the opposition party, NDC, Carlos Ahenkorah came out to render an apology for his actions.



He said he was carried away by the turn of events on January 7 when his candidate, Professor Mike Aaron Quaye lost to his contender, Alban Bagbin.



Carlos Ahenkorah continued that he snatched the ballot papers in the interest of his party, the New Patriotic Party.



He said, “I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us...I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!”







